Ten-fold increase in numbers on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in a decade

The number of patients who spent time on trolleys waiting for beds in University Hospital Kerry has increased more than ten-fold in the past decade.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation which reveal that in 2019 over 118,000 people spent time on trolleys.

It’s the worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding since records began.

The INMO data shows that in 2019, 3,610 patients waited for beds on trolleys and chairs in University Hospital Kerry.

That is a 6% increase on the previous year when 3,396 people were on trolleys.

The UHK figure has increased every year since 2012 and is an over ten-fold jump compared to 2009 when 337 people were recorded as having spent time on trolleys.

The worst hit hospital for overcrowding was University Hospital Limerick were almost 14,000 people spent time on trolleys last year.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says things are getting worse rather than better, adding that understaffing and a lack of capacity as key drivers of overcrowding: