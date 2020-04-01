Temporary staff sought for St Mary of the the Angels

Temporary staff are being sought for a Kerry residential centre for people with special needs.
St John of God Kerry are looking for workers to be on standby for St Mary of the the Angels in Beaufort, where 76 people reside.
Chair of St Mary of the the Angels Parents and Relatives Group, Jack Fitzpatrick, says the managers are planning ahead in case temporary staff are needed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jack Fitzpatrick, whose son Bernard lives at St Mary of the Angels, says it’s a confusing time for the residents.
There are no cases of COVID-19 there, but restrictions mean no one is allowed to visit.
Jack says staff have been very helpful setting up video calls for the residents to keep in contact with family.