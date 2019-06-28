Temporary speed limits put in place on N72

Reduced speed limits have been put in place on two sections of the N72 Killarney to Mallow road to facilitate roadworks.

A 60 kilometre per hour limit applies along a 1.5 kilometre stretch between Rathmore West and East to allow for pavement overlay works.

The same limit has also been applied by Kerry County Council to a 1.7 kilometre section of the N72 between Killarney and Barraduff for footpath improvement works.

Signage has been put in place to inform motorists of the temporary speed limit change.

Both limits will be in place until June 5th next year.