A temporary speed limit is to be put on some roads in Killorglin to allow for road works to take place.

Kerry County Council says a 60 kilometre per hour limit will be placed on the N70 road between Tinnahally, Stealroe and Banshagh and on sections of the L8009 and L4036.

The reduced speed limit, which will apply until October 31st, is to allow for pavement improvement works.

Temporary signage will be put in place.