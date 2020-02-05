Templenoe man who suffered heart attack at Kerry match praises emergency services

A Templenoe man, who suffered a heart attack at last weekend’s National League game in Tralee, is praising Gardai and emergency services for their help.

Shortly after Geoff Mahony arrived to the Kerry/Galway match with his son, nephew and their friend he began to feel unwell and was quickly diagnosed by the medical team on site as having a heart attack.

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and underwent surgery, he is now recovering and is doing well.

The boys were taken care of by Gardai when Mr Mahony was taken ill and were later brought by Kerry manager Peter Keane to meet the team.

Geoff Mahony says they were shown incredible good will by everyone: