Templenoe are hot favourites to get the better of Oughterard in Saturday’s AIB All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-final in Kilmallock.

The Kerry champions are five-to-one-on to reach the final but the Oughterard Manager, Tommy Finnerty, says his players won’t be phased by the odds.

We’ll have live commentary of Templenoe versus Oughterard on Radio Kerry Sport from 2pm on Saturday.