Templenoe Fully Fit Panel For All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Templenoe Manager, John Rice, says his players have not been distracted by the prospect of playing in Croke Park later this month and are solely focused on this weekend’s clash with Oughterard in Killmallock.

The sides will meet in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-final on Saturday with the final set for January 25th in GAA Headquarters.

John Rice says the panel have trained well and are mostly fit and well and looking forward to playing the Galway champions.

Templenoe versus Oughterard will be live on Radio Kerry Sport from 2pm on Saturday.