Templenoe Chairman Says There’s A Massive Buzz Around Parish Ahead of All-Ireland Final

Templenoe Chairman Tomás O’Connor says there’s a massive buzz around the parish ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.

Kerry take on Dublin in Croke Park on September 1st, after defeating Tyrone in the Semi-Final.

4 of Kerry’s starting 15 for that Semi-Final hail from Templenoe, with Tadhg Morley and Gavin Crowley in the backs, Adrian Spillane at midfield and Killian Spillane in the forwards.

O’Connor says that this is huge for the club and the parish and that especially Killian Spillane, if he starts, can cause Dublin huge problems.