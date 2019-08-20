Templenoe Chairman Says Plenty Of Club Football Gave Players Platform To Play For Kerry

Templenoe Chairman Tomás Ó Connor has said that playing as much football as possible has helped players from his parish to go on and play for Kerry.

He was speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Dublin on September 1st.

Kerry overcame Tyrone in the Semi-Final to reach the decider, with Templenoe represented by 4 of the starting 15, in Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane and Killian Spillane.

O’Connor says the club also has links with Sean O’Shea, meaning they had 4 and a half players involved.