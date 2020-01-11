Templenoe Beaten In AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final

Templenoe have lost their AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.

They went down to deserved winners Oughterard from Galway in Kilmallock, Limerick by 1-12 to 0-12.

Twice in the early stages Templenoe went a point clear but on each occasion Oughterard drew level and it was 2 points each after 5 minutes. Teddy Doyle put Templenoe back in front but again Oughterard hit back and it was 3 points apiece after 17 minutes. Killian Spillane and Brian Crolwey points put Templenoe 2 clear, and Stephen O’Sullivan did likewise to put them 3 to the good after 22 minutes. Templenoe led 0-7 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Oughterard it was who had the opening point upon resumption but Brian Crowley restored the two point advantage for Templenoe. After Oughterard put over again it was Killian Spillane who hit back for Templenoe, the Kerry side now ahead 0-9 to 0-7 ten minutes into the period. A 47th minute goal for Oughterard from Paul Walsh put them in front at 1-7 to 0-9, a lead they soon doubled. A Stephen O’Sullivan point halved the deficit but Oughterard went down the other end and put over once more. Templenoe trailed 1-9 to 0-10 ten minutes from time. The sides swapped points. Then, Killian Spillane put over 4 minutes from time to make it a 1 point game at 0-12 to 1-10. They would not score again however. Oughterard went down the other end to double their advantage and a point in added on time saw them secure a 3 point success.