Temperatures to reach 28 degrees in parts of Kerry tomorrow

Temperatures in north Kerry are set to hit as high as 28 degrees tomorrow.

Thursday will see the best of the current good spell of weather in Kerry with temperatures generally in the mid-twenties.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow high-temperature warning for the county, which is valid from 1pm to 7pm tomorrow Thursday.

Today will see good sunshine and temperatures also in the mid-twenties.

However, further thundery showers are still possible in the high pressure.

The good weather is set to continue until the weekend when the temperatures will fall back.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann Pat Clarke is also warning that the sunburn index is very high so to make sure to protect yourself from the sun: