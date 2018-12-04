Telling Our Stories’ …with the Kavanagh Sisters, authors of ‘Click Click’, takes place in Tech Amergin Waterville on Wednesday 5th December

By
receptionradiokerry
-

‘Telling Our Stories’ …with the Kavanagh Sisters, authors of ‘Click Click’, takes place in Tech Amergin Waterville on Wednesday 5th December at 7.30pm. Short Kerry film ‘Silence is Golden’ will also be shown. Admission Free

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR