Teenager who died after west Kerry fall to be laid to rest on Wednesday

A teenager who died after falling from a cliff in west Kerry yesterday will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Condolences continue to be expressed to the family.

James Harrison was out with his family on the popular coastal walk at Cinn Árd near Dingle, yesterday when he fell at around lunchtime.

A major rescue operation was overseen by Valentia Coast Guard.

James Harrison’s body was recovered yesterday afternoon by a lifeboat and was taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination that is expected to take place today.

The 17-year-old, who was from Galway, was part of a well-known west Kerry family and was a regular visitor to the area.

James, who is survived by his parents, brother and sister and extended family is due to be laid to rest in Galway on Wednesday.

West Kerry Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says the area is in shock following the tragedy and he offered his sympathy to the family: