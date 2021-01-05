Teenager who died after falling in west Kerry remembered for his kindness and friendly smile

The teenager who died after falling from a cliff in west Kerry is being remembered for his kindness, positive attitude and friendly smile.

17-year-old James Harrison was out with his family on the popular coastal walk at Cinn Árd near Dingle, on Sunday when he fell.

He was from Galway, but was part of a well-known west Kerry family.

James was a member of Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club; the club’s juvenile director, Noel Tyrrell coached James since he was under 12.

Mr Tyrrell says he was a lovely young man who was always smiling and was kind and respectful.

Noel Tyrrell has spoken to many people who coached James in recent days and says they used nothing but kind words to describe him: