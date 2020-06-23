Teenager arrested in connection with recent Tralee burglary

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a recent burglary in Tralee.

The incident occurred on June 16th in Ballybeggan and Gardaí arrested the youth yesterday.

Gardaí received a report that damage had been caused to two doors and a window at a business in Ballybeggan on the morning of June 16th; sinks, hand dryers, a water heater and water pump had also been removed from the walls of the business and were all left in a pile on the property.

Gardaí from the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the property, and uniform Gardaí gathered CCTV from the area.

A youth, aged in his mid-teens, was arrested yesterday; he was brought to Tralee Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The teenager was later charged and is due to appear before Tralee District Court on July 8th.