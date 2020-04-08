Teenage boy charged after Garda pursuit in Kerry and Limerick

A 16-year-old boy has been charged on a number of counts relating to dangerous driving.

The boy was arrested at 1 o’clock this morning after the car he was allegedly driving crashed in Killarney.

It’s alleged that the boy, who has a Dublin address, failed to stop for gardaí while driving in West Limerick last night.

Gardaí in Limerick gave pursuit.

The vehicle was later sighted in Kerry and was pursued by officers here.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in a housing estate in Killarney and a teenager was arrested.

The 16-year-old who has a Dublin address appeared before Tralee District Court today.

The youth, who can’t be named because of his age, was charged on a number of counts related to dangerous driving.

He was remanded on bail to appear in court at a later date.