Ted McCarthy, Old Road, Cahersiveen & formerly of Knightstown, Valentia.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening (Dec.26th), from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Thursday (Dec 27th), from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal to Daniel O’Connell, Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoiláin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.