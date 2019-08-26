Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 27th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Stephen & John, Castleisland. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Father and two children injured in fall at Ballybunion cliffs
A father and two children have been taken to University Hospital Kerry following a fall from cliffs in Ballybunion.Their injuries are not believed to...
Ted Kennelly, Knockananlig, Castleisland and formerly of Castle St., Tralee.
Kerry ETB to open third community national school in Kerry
A third community national school, operated by Kerry Education and Training Board, is to open in Kerry.Patronage of Tahilla National School in Sneem has...
Kerry sports star’s solicitor says client received apology from TD
The solicitor who represents a Kerry sports star says his client has received an apology from a politician in relation to a comment attributed...
Kerry Beef Plan Movement says Agriculture Minister failed to deliver during beef talks
The Kerry Beef Plan Movement says the Minister for Agriculture needs to act quickly to protect the beef industry.Chairman of the organisation in Kerry,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy says there was an element of revenge in his performance, which saw him win the 15 million dollar PGA Tour Champonship last...
Former Kingdom Captain Feels Sunday Is The Most Important All-Ireland Final Ever Between Kerry...
Jimmy Deenihan feels Sunday is the most important All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final ever between Kerry and Dublin.The former Kerry captain also believes that...
Honours For Killorglin At Irish Coastal Rowing Championships
Killorglin Rowing Club competed at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships, their crews finishing as follows: U14 mixed - 5th U14 women -3rd U18 women -1st U21 women-...