Ted Kennelly, Knockananlig, Castleisland and formerly of Castle St., Tralee.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 27th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Stephen & John, Castleisland. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.