Ted Cronin – Independent For Animal Welfare

I am Ted Cronin, running as Independent For Animal Welfare in the Kerry Constituency.

I am Deputy Leader, Party For Animal Welfare. We hope to be registered as a political party in Ireland in the next two weeks.

I am 56 years old.

I am married to Mary Horan.

Mary was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1991.

I am now Mary’s carer.

I am standing in this Election to highlight animal cruelty and to be a voice for animals in this county.

I am against all bloodsports and all activities that use animals as products – such as greyhound racing, hare coursing, fox hunting, deer culling, protected grey seal culling, live animal exports, puppy farming.

I believe animals can play a huge part in our mental and physical health.

We also need to educate our kids about love and compassion for animals.

And research and educate our farmers on moving to plant-based farming.

And educate people on moving to a plant-based diet.

I am also want to create awareness about the damage to our environment we are doing by killing and eating animals.

I also am a campaigner for disability and carer rights.

I have been calling for a film studio and creative hub to be built in Kerry.

We also need proper facilities for our youth in Kerry.