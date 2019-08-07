Technology gateway at IT Tralee awarded more than €1 million

A technology gateway which is part of the Institute of Technology Tralee has been awarded more than €1 million.

Shannon Applied Biotechnology Centre is a collaboration between IT Tralee and Limerick IT, and works with companies in the life sciences, food and biotech sectors – it’s based on both campuses.

Shannon ABC has been awarded in excess of €1 million for new equipment to help expand its research and development of support for companies in a variety of sectors including food, cosmetic, and healthcare.

Since 2014, Shannon ABC has partnered with over 100 Irish companies, delivering more than 180 projects.