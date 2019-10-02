Technology experts gather in Tralee for eCommerce Summit 2019

Technology experts are gathering in Tralee today for Ireland’s first dedicated eCommerce Summit.

E-commerce deals with buying and selling goods online, and the summit will focus on learning and shared practices from those working in the industry, with the speakers from companies including eBay and Amazon.

It’s taking place today and tomorrow at the Rose Hotel, with topics such as remote working, crowdfunding, and Brexit up for discussion.

eCommerce Summit 2019 has been developed by Director of Crua Outdoors in Tralee, Vinny O’Brien, who’s a former eBay employee and has been working in e-commerce for 15 years.