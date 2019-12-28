Teasy Sheehy née Tarrant, Shanakill, Tralee and formerly of Old Golf Links and Ballyconry, Lisselton

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Removal at 5:00 pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12:30 pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Cllr says Castleisland graveyard flood relief works will be done with or without council...
The council has been told that works to alleviate flooding at a Castleisland graveyard will be done with or without its approval.Independent Councillor Charlie...
28 CAB targets in Kerry
The Criminal Assets Bureau had 28 targets in Kerry this year.CAB saw a 40% increase in its activity in the first 11 months of...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERBottom-side Norwich are leading Tottenham in the Premier League.Mario Vrancic gave the homeside the lead at Carrow Road - it's currently 1-0 with 20...
Tennis – Players of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to a close we look back on the last 10 years of Tennis stars.John Hennessy picks out his...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERBottom-side Norwich are leading Tottenham in the Premier League.Mario Vrancic gave the homeside the lead at Carrow Road - it's currently 1-0 with 20...
Tennis – Players of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to a close we look back on the last 10 years of Tennis stars.John Hennessy picks out his...