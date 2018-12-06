Team Tom McCarthy’s In Weekend Women’s Basketball Cup Tie

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s of Castleisland will fly the Kerry flag in the Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup when they face Swords Thunder in Dublin this weekend.

Tip-off in the ALSAA is at 5.30 on Saturday.

The men are back to Superleague and National League action.





Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will be in Dublin to take on DCU Saints at 7pm on Saturday, while Garvey’s Tralee Warriors don’t have a game.

There are back-to-back fixtures for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in the Men’s Division One.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will entertain the Killarney side at 4pm on Saturday while Carlow IT will travel down for Lakers’ second game of the weekend at 3pm on Sunday.