Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland Exit National Cup

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland have been beaten 60-49 by Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One Cup, at Parochial Hall.

Mary’s led 6-2 midway through the first half, with Emma Sherwood then making it 8 to 2. Mary’s extended the gap to 14-4 by the end of the first period.

Mary’s continued to stay clear of Portlaoise, 21-11, and their half time advantage was eight at 30 to 22.

Portlaoise had the first 11 points of the second half to go ahead by 3 at 33-30. Mary’s fought back, responding with 6 of the next 8 points to nudge ahead at 36-35. Mary’s led 38-37 going into the final quarter.

The game was tied at 45 all but Portlaoise finished stronger to win 60-49.