Team Tom McCarthy’s First Kerry Side In Weekend Basketball Action

The attention returns to the super and national league competitions this weekend with all four Kerry teams back on the court.

In the Men’s Superleague, table-toppers and defending champions, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away to Griffith College Templeogue at 7 o’clock on Saturday.

At 7.15, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin welcome DCU Saints.

In the Men’s Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will travel to McGowans Tolka Rovers for a 6pm tip-off on Saturday and then they’re back home for a game against Portlaoise Panthers at 3pm on Sunday.

But it’s ladies first with Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s at home to Limerick Celtics tonight in Castleisland from 8.30.

St Mary’s PRO Liz Galwey looks ahead.