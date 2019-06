Teagasc is urging Kerry farmers to ensure children’s safety on farm as the school holidays begin.

11% of all fatalities on farms over the past decade have been children.

Over half of those deaths have been children falling from a height.

John Paul Lenihan from Teagasc, Listowel says the farm yard is not a playground and it is preferable to have a secure area for children to play.

He says the dangers on the farm should be explained to children: