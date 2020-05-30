Teagasc Kerry urges farmers to ensure yards are as safe as possible

Kerry farmers are being asked to cast a fresh eye on their yard to ensure it is as safe as possible.

The advice from Kerry Teagasc follows several deaths on farms since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, with some involving children.

Those driving machinery for silage cutting are being advised to slow down and drive with care as rural roads are busier with pedestrians and cyclists during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Farmers are also being asked to discuss safety on the farm with their children.

Denis Brassil, an advisor with Teagasc in Kerry, says farm safety is everyone’s responsibility.