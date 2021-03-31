Teachers’ Concern Over Vaccine Roll-out – March 31st, 2021

By
Admin
-

The Government has announced that the vaccine roll-out will be given depending on age from now on. INTO rep for Kerry and Limerick, Ann Horan says teachers are concerned as these changes mean most of them are pushed down the vaccine roll-out list, despite the fact they are in overcrowded classrooms:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR