TDs criticize Debenhams for its treatment of workers

Two TDs have criticized Debenhams for its treatment of workers.

Just over two weeks ago, Debenhams announced its Irish wing is going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of 1,200 jobs nationwide, including 100 in its Tralee store.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, both Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould and Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the laid-off workers cannot become collateral damage as the company closes.

Affected workers staged protests outside some stores in recent days, including at Manor West.

Deputy Gould, a TD for Cork North Central, asked the Minister for Enterprise, Business and Innovation if they’ve contacted Debenhams Ireland to reopen the stores when restrictions are lifted.

He claims the company is reopening the majority of its stores in the UK.