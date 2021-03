A Kerry TD says a suggestion to rename The Kerryman newspaper is political correctness gone mad.

Junior Minister for Inclusion Josephea Madigan has called for the end of gendered titles such as ‘chairman’ and ‘spokesman’.

She also believes the Kerryman newspaper should consider a change of a title.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says Government Ministers should have better things to be worrying about.

Siobhan Murphy, General Manager of Kerryman says they won’t be changing the paper’s title: