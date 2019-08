A Fianna Fáil TD says he’s been told by the HSE that people in Kerry are waiting almost a year for hearing tests.

Deputy John Brassil says the HSE confirmed to him that there’s currently a 49 week wait for an adult appointment in Kerry.

The Kerry TD says it’s unacceptable given the deterioration in hearing that can occur over a year.

Deputy Brassil is calling on the government to better resource the Cork-Kerry audiology service.