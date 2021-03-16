TD says more should be done to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Kerry sites

A TD says we should be doing more to gain UNESCO World Heritage Status for historic landmarks in this country.

Clare TD Michael McNamara says much effort is put into the greening of world-renowned sites such as the Sydney Opera House and the Leaning Tower of Pisa to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He says this contrasts to what he describes as lacklustre efforts to win recognition for historic sites in Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland has two World Heritage sites – Skellig Michael and Newgrange.

In 2010, the Kerry forts of Benagh, Caherconree and Staigue were included among a number of historic sites that were submitted as Ireland’s list for future World Heritage nominations to UNESCO.

However, Deputy McNamara says he’s been told by UNESCO that there’s been little or no communication from the Irish government since.

The TD says he was informed by the then Heritage Minister in 2015 that Kerry County Council said it didn’t wish to be involved in progressing the potential Western Stone Forts nomination.

The council says because of strict criteria and because of fundamental issues and concerns around land ownership, access and basic infrastructure, it was decided in 2013 after a meeting of all stakeholders, that it was premature to seek designation at the time for the three Kerry forts.

It says it’s actively involved in securing UNESCO designation for the Valentia Cable Station for its role in transatlantic communications.

Deputy Michael McNamara says Ireland should not have put forward the list of sites to UNESCO in 2010 if there were going to be problems progressing their designation.

Kerry County Council says it’s also re-evaluating seeking designation in the future for the forts of Benagh, Caherconree, and Staigue and that it values these important sites as integral to the county’s archaeological heritage landscape.

June 30th is the deadline for local authorities and other bodies to submit applications for a new tentative list for future World Heritage nominations to UNESCO.