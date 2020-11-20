TD hits out at delay in response to Kerry nursing home concerns

A TD has challenged the Health Information and Quality Authority and the HSE as to why it took so long to intervene in a north Kerry nursing home.

In the Dáil, Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd said the last HIQA inspection of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel took place on June 18th.

It found a lack of social distancing, clinical oversight, appropriate medical management and very poor infection control in the home.

Deputy O’Dowd said HIQA set a deadline of July 30th for compliance, however it took until yesterday for HIQA and the HSE to go to court and take over the nursing home.

He raised strong concerns about the treatment of residents in the home, six of whom contracted COVID-19 have died, and why the situation was allowed to continue for so long: