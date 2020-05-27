TD claims COVID-19 was transported to Kerry

FF Kerry TD Norma Foley has told an Oireachtas Committee that she has verifiable evidence that COVID-19 was transported by bus from Dublin to Kerry.

Deputy Foley was speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas special committee on COVID-19.

She told the meeting that she has verifiable evidence that the first suspected case of COVID-19 at the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Caherciveen was isolated one day after arrival and was reported to the Department of Justice on March 26th, six days before the HSE was alerted.

The HSE told the meeting that it was aware of a COVID-19 case at a hotel in Dublin from which residents were later moved to Caherciveen, but that they do not believe that this case and the first case at the Skellig Star are linked.