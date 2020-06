A Kerry TD is calling on the National Transport Authority to reverse cuts to summer bus services around the county.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is very disappointed the NTA has decided not to run the busses which usually operate from Killarney to the Ring of Kerry, the Ring of Beara, and Inch.

He’s appealing to the NTA to run the services this year, as many people look forward to using them in the summer months.