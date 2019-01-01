Taylor Swift visit should boost tourism interest in Limerick-Kerry border

Taylor Swift spent Christmas on the Limerick-Kerry border with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The singer is thought to have splashed out over 50 thousand euro for a private break away in Glin Castle in West Limerick which is owned by Catherine FitzGerald who is married to actor Dominic West.

Taylor and her boyfriend took in some of the scenery as Joe Alwyn posted a picture on Instagram of what appears to be the nearby Knight’s Walk.

Glin councillor John Sheahan says her stay should promote interest in the area.