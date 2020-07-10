Taskforce recommends extension of wage subsidy scheme and EU stimulus package for Kerry Airport

The final report of the Aviation Taskforce recommends the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme until June next year.

It’s due to end next month, but is expected to be extended.

The report also says the Government should seek EU approval for a stimulus package for Kerry, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West and Donegal airports.

The taskforce was set up by the former Transport Minister Shane Ross to examine what needs to be done to help the sector deal with the fall out from the Covid crisis.

It says the industry should be forewarned of any changes to the proposed ‘green list’ of safe countries that the government is drawing up.

It says as part of this package, the State should directly provide the airports with a common fixed sum per passenger which the facilities can to stimulate traffic by reducing airport charges for airlines and restoring and growing passenger numbers.

Aer Lingus has welcomed the report but expressed concerns that Ireland will adopt a more restrictive criteria than EU recommendations for people arriving into the country.