Taskforce to create employment in North Kerry will established early next year

A taskforce established to create employment in North Kerry will be set up by early next year.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says the work of the North Kerry Jobs Taskforce will be underway no later than February.

This was promised following the rejection of the Shannon LNG project in the programme for Government.

The programme states Shannon LNG will be withdrawn from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says this taskforce will bring back vibrancy, as well as employment in North Kerry: