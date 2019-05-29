Tarbert teacher honoured for fundraising efforts

A Kerry teacher described as a “powerhouse of action” has been honoured for her fundraising efforts.

Brid Carroll who works in Tarbert Comprehensive School was named Fundraising Teacher of the Year by international aid agency Concern Worldwide.

Ms Carroll, who lives in Tralee but is originally from Limerick, began raising money for the world’s poorest people thirty years ago and to date has collected almost €220,000.





Tarbert Comprehensive School was named best fundraising school in 2016 due to its longstanding connection with Concern.