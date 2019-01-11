Tarbert students say plastic reformer could help farmers generate a profit

A group of students in Tarbert say a machine that gives waste plastic a new lease of life could provide extra income for farmers.

Eamon O’Connor, Oisin Prenderville Browne and Ciaran Mulvihill are all transition year students at Tarbert Comprehensive School.

Their project for this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition, which is currently taking place in Dublin, focuses on a plastic reformer.





The machine is widely used in Asia and in Europe and allows for waste plastic to be moulded into new items such as buckets and water troughs.

Oisin Prenderville Browne told Agritime this could be of particular use for farm waste if farmers came together in co-operatives: