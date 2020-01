Tara Breen will miss Kerry’s opening Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 encounter with Cavan this weekend.

She’s recovering from a concussion picked up in a recent game and will not feature for the Kingdom until mid-way through the league campaign.

Kerry face Cavan at 12pm on Sunday in St Matthews Park, Crosskeys.

Meanwhile, the January Co Board Meeting of the Kerry LGFA will take place tonight at 8 o’clock at Kerins O’Rahillys GAA Club, Tralee.

All clubs are asked to attend.