Taoiseach says half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer agree to reviews

Half of the women diagnosed with cervical cancer over the past decade having attended Cervical Check have agreed to have their cases reviewed.

That’s according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who was responding to questions from Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

It was revealed during the summer that up to 3,000 women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer over the past 10 years in Ireland would have their tests audited and reviewed.





The Taoiseach told Deputy Michael Healy-Rae in the Dáil today that of those 3,000 women, 1,850 had attended Cervical Check – of those, 1,600 have been contacted asking for consent to have their cases reviewed, and 813 have responded, with 97% agreeing.

Deputy Healy-Rae also asked about the signing of a new contract with Quest Laboratories, the US lab at the centre of the Cervical Check controversy.

The Taoiseach says the heads of an agreement have been signed for a continuation of the current service.

In responding to another question from Deputy Healy-Rae, Leo Varadkar said best practice worldwide shows that it’s not beneficial to extend the Cervical Check programme to under 25s.