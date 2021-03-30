Taoiseach says 5km limit will be eased from April 12th

The Taoiseach says the 5-kilometre travel limit will no longer apply from April 12th and from that date people will be able to travel within their own county or within 20km of residence if crossing county boundaries.

Micheál Martin has been outlining a reopening roadmap for the country this evening.

Also from April 12th, two households can meet outdoors for social and recreational purposes and all remaining students will return to the classroom.

The building of homes will also resume on April 12th.

From April 19th, intercounty GAA teams will be allowed to resume training, as will certain high-performance athletes.

From April 26th, the number of people allowed attend a funeral is expected to increase to 25.

Also from April 26th, the government says outdoor sports such as golf and tennis will be allowed to return, while non-contact training for under-18s will also be permitted.

Outdoor amenities like zoos and cultural heritage sites will be allowed to open from this date too.

The measures announced today will continue up to the 4th of May, at which point the following areas will be under consideration: