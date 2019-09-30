Taoiseach reacts against two Kerry TD’s calls for more emphasis on rural funding

The Taoiseach has reacted against two Kerry TD’s calls for more emphasis on rural funding.

Leo Varadkar was speaking in the Dáil recently during questions on promised legislation, when the issue of providing means of transport in rural communities arose.

Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae both raised issues in relation to rural funding, including a perceived lack of support for the Local Improvement Scheme and post office services.

In response, the Taoiseach said both deputies were present for the negotiations on the formation of the government and they chose not to be part of it.

He claimed both Kerry TDs could have had an influence but they chose not to.

Neither of the Independent TDs had a chance to reply to the Taoiseach.