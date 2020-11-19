Taoiseach considers mediator to resolve Debenhams dispute

The Taoiseach is considering appointing a mediator to the Debenhams dispute.

The company’s Irish operation collapsed last April with the loss of around 1,000 jobs, including those who were employed at Debenhams’ outlet in Manor West Retail Park in Tralee.

A group of staff who have been protesting since the closure met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning.

He told them his officials are in the process of identifying a suitable individual or body who may be able to assist the parties in reaching a mutually acceptable solution.