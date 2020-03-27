Taoiseach announces strict measures, including requirement to stay at home

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.

He made the announcement in an update on the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says the HSE is seeking to do everything to help those who have to stay at home for the two-week period.

People can only leave home for essential work, medical appointments, to undertake a brief period of exercise or to purchase groceries and supplies.

A list of essential occupations will be provided by the government shortly.