Tania Abrahams nee Levington

Ath Solas Milltown and formerly of Capetown South Africa.

A private family funeral will take place for Tania with a prayer service being celebrated on Sunday in St. John’s Church, Ashe St. Tralee, followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved wife of Shaun and dearest mother of Amy and Eden. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Lysel, brother-in-law Frederick, son-in-law Bobby, relatives and her friends in The Baptist Community