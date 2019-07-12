Tánaiste says possibility of united Ireland referendum will not be regarded as risk

Kerry Senator Mark Daly has been told the possibility of a united Ireland referendum is not being included in the government’s National Risk Assessment Report.

Mark Daly and Deputy Sean Fleming TD sent a joint submission to the government’s draft National Risk Assessment Report, to include the possibility/probability of a future referendum on unifying the people of Ireland.

However, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney, said the possibility of a united Ireland referendum would not be regarded as a risk.

Mr. Coveney went on to say the very important and sensitive policy issues related to a potential referendum would not be dealt with in the risk assessment process.

Senator Daly believes this leaves a void in the national risk assessment strategy.