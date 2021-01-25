Tánaiste says IDA to redouble efforts to attract investment to Tralee

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, says the IDA is to redouble its efforts to attract foreign direct investment to Kerry.

The Minster for Enterprise, Trade and Employment was replying to a Dáil question from Deputy Danny Healy Rae on the closure of BorgWarner in Tralee at the end of March with the loss of 200 jobs.

Mr Varadkar said IDA Ireland has engaged extensively with the company since the announcement to market the facility and its skilled workforce.

He said the IDA is also trying to identify other businesses who may have the skills requirements and employment opportunities for the impacted employees.

Mr Varadkar said he is confident that they will be able to attract replacement investment for Tralee.