Tánaiste says Government will ensure adequate staffing to deal with Brexit red tape

The Tánaiste says the Government will need to make sure the Department of Agriculture has adequate staff and resources to deal with increased red tape due to Brexit.

Leo Varadkar told the Kerry IFA AGM there will be a ten-fold increase in the amount of animal health certificates needed from April 1st.

The meeting heard up to 140 more vets will be needed to cope with the increased paperwork to ensure food and agri-products can continue to move to the UK.

Leo Varadkar says they are aware of the issue:

Meanwhile, Tanaiste told the Kerry IFA AGM that Ireland will have to “box clever” when it comes to the potential Mercosur trade deal between the EU and South America.

IFA President Tim Cullinan told Leo Varadkar he was very concerned that Portugal will attempt to move forward with the deal, which would be detrimental to Irish farmers as the market would be flooded with south American beef.

Mr Varadkar said he was happy that talks are currently stalled and suggested we should focus on the burning of the Amazon rainforest as a way to renegotiate the deal:

